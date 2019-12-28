Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton: Premier League live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch online

Liverpool looks to take another step towards the Premier League title when it hosts Wolverhampton on Sunday. The Reds are coming off a 4-0 win at Leicester City, the second-place team in the league, while Wolves came from behind to beat Manchester City 3-2 on Friday as Nuno's team put itself firmly in the race for the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

Date : Sunday, Dec. 29



: Sunday, Dec. 29 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds have had a busy schedule as of late, and it will be interesting to see if any players are rested here. Manchester City's loss to Wolves gives Liverpool a bit of breathing room, but Jurgen Klopp likely won't chance it, going with two of his top three in attack. This is a game that feels like a trap game, but expect Liverpool to come out sharp as always in search of three points.

Wolverhampton: They almost have to rest players, don't they? This team just played on Friday against City, leaving less than 48 hours to get ready for this game. It's almost unfair, and playing too many starters just risks injury and poor form. Expect plenty of rotation for Nuno's men.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton prediction

The Reds look sluggish, but not at sluggish as Wolves as they get a goal in each half to earn all three points.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Wolves 0