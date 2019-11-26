How to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Lokomotiv Moscow (home) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (away)

What to Know

Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen will square off at 12:55 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 26 at Lokomotiv Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Lokomotiv Moscow lost 2-1 to Juventus two weeks ago. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen collected three points with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in their previous leg.

Right now, Lokomotiv Moscow (three points) is in third place in Group D, while Bayer Leverkusen (three points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch