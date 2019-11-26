How to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen soccer game
Who's Playing
Lokomotiv Moscow (home) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (away)
What to Know
Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen will square off at 12:55 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 26 at Lokomotiv Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Lokomotiv Moscow lost 2-1 to Juventus two weeks ago. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen collected three points with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in their previous leg.
Right now, Lokomotiv Moscow (three points) is in third place in Group D, while Bayer Leverkusen (three points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Lokomotiv Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Goalkeeper scores from his own box
This was also his first career goal
-
Flamengo stuns River Plate late
It's the Brazilian team's second crown
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos are entering on a quality run of form in league play
-
Manchester City rallies to beat Chelsea
Christian Pulisic started but didn't make much of an impact
-
Sargent, Morris lead USA past Cuba
The U.S. won an ugly match on the road