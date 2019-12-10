How to watch Lyon vs. RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Lyon (home) vs. RB Leipzig (away)

What to Know

RB Leipzig and Lyon are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. RB Leipzig tied Benfica 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point. Lyon is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to Zenit St. Petersburg.

RB Leipzig (ten points) leads Group G, while Lyon (seven points) is in third place in the group. Leipzig has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase. Lyon is fighting for the other spot.

How To Watch

  • Who: Lyon vs. RB Leipzig
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
