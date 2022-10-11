The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Maccabi Haifa

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Maccabi Haifa will be playing Juventus at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Sammy Ofer Stadium. Maccabi Haifa lost 3-1 to Juventus this past Wednesday. With half the group stage already in the books, Maccabi Haifa (zero points) is last in Group H, while Juventus (three points) is in third place in the group. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

Who: Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus

When: Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

Where: Sammy Ofer Stadium

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Maccab +350i; Draw +275; Juventus -129

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

