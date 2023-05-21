Manchester City have clinched their third straight Premier League title with three matches to spare after Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. It's City's fifth title in the past six seasons and Pep Guardiola's 11th league title between Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. Guardiola is in impressive territory as this is the third time that he has won three consecutive league titles and the third team that he has done it with.

He accomplished the feat first with Barcelona between 2008-11 before leading Bayern to three titles between 2013-16 and now taking City to the promised land between 2020-23. Next season he can become the first manager to win four consecutive titles in English top flight history if he can pull off the feat again. But before we can get to that, Manchester City have a guard of honor and a trophy to receive at the Etihad on Sunday, as well as a treble to chase as they're in the Champions League and FA Cup final.

How to watch Manchester City lift the trophy



Date : Sunday, May 21 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 21 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

This will actually be City's second guard of honor of the season after striker Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record for goals in a season against West Ham United. It was held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole who had 34 goals and Haaland is currently on 36 and could add more before the season is out.

Getting to finish off their final home game of the season by not only lifting the Premier League trophy but doing it against a team that was supposed to contend for the title in Chelsea is special stuff indeed.

