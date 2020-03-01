How to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

How to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal soccer game

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Manchester City

Current Records: Arsenal 8-6-13; Manchester City 18-6-3

What to Know

Manchester City has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a defeat on Sunday. They will take on Arsenal at 7 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their match after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Saturday, City won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Everton 3-2.

The wins brought Man City up to 18-6-3 and Arsenal to 8-6-13. Man City is 8-6-3 after wins this year, Arsenal 2-3-2.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester City vs. Arsenal
  • When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City won seven meetings and tied two meetings in their last nine contests with Arsenal.

  • Dec 15, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Feb 03, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Aug 12, 2018 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Mar 01, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Nov 05, 2017 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Apr 02, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2
  • Apr 01, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2
  • Dec 18, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Dec 17, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1
Our Latest Stories