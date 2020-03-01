How to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
How to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal soccer game
Who's Playing
Arsenal @ Manchester City
Current Records: Arsenal 8-6-13; Manchester City 18-6-3
What to Know
Manchester City has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a defeat on Sunday. They will take on Arsenal at 7 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their match after sneaking past their previous opponents.
On Saturday, City won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Everton 3-2.
The wins brought Man City up to 18-6-3 and Arsenal to 8-6-13. Man City is 8-6-3 after wins this year, Arsenal 2-3-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City won seven meetings and tied two meetings in their last nine contests with Arsenal.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Feb 03, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 12, 2018 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Mar 01, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 05, 2017 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Apr 02, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Apr 01, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Dec 18, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 17, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1
-
Premier League winners and losers
Let's take a look at the best of what the Premier League had to offer over the weekend
-
EFL Cup final preview
The two clubs meet at Wembley on Sunday to decide who lifts the League Cup crown
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Manchester United vs. Everton preview
The Red Devils may just be hitting their stride
-
Twitter reacts to Liverpool's loss
Here's how the folks on Twitter (especially Arsenal) responded to Watford's upset victory over...
-
When can Liverpool win PL title?
Liverpool needs just four wins to win the Premier League title, even after its recent stunning...
-
UCL takeaways: City pushes right buttons
Real Madrid is in big trouble while Juve may be OK
-
City comes back to beat Real Madrid
City turned this match on its head with two quick goals in six minutes, thanks to Kevin De...