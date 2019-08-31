How to watch Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)
Current Records: Manchester City 2-0-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1-1
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Manchester City this year. Brighton will challenge Man City on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Brighton lost both of their matches to Man City last season, on scores of 0-2 and 1-4, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Brighton didn't get the result it wanted in their first fixture with Southampton on Saturday. Brighton fell to Southampton 0-2. If Brighton was hoping to take revenge for the 0-1 defeat against Southampton the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Man City left their first game against Bournemouth this season with a spring in their step. Man City walked away with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. That result was just more of the same for Man City, who also won the last time these teams played (March 2).
Manchester City's win lifted them to 2-0-1 (seven points) while Brighton & Hove Albion's loss dropped them down to 1-1-1 (four points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Brighton bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
