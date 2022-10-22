The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-3; Manchester City 7-1-2
What to Know
Manchester City is 9-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City won both of their matches against Brighton last season (4-1 and 3-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Man City lost 1-0 to the Reds.
Speaking of close games: Brighton and Nottingham Forest ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- Online streaming: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -520; Draw +550: Brighton +1300
Series History
Manchester City have won nine out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
