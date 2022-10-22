The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester City

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-3; Manchester City 7-1-2

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

What to Know

Manchester City is 9-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City won both of their matches against Brighton last season (4-1 and 3-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Man City lost 1-0 to the Reds.

Speaking of close games: Brighton and Nottingham Forest ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -520; Draw +550: Brighton +1300

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Series History

Manchester City have won nine out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.