It's a battle at the top of the table as the Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Manchester City

Current Records: Chelsea 12-2-7; Manchester City 17-2-2

What to Know

Chelsea will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. Chelsea will take on Man City at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Chelsea 0.76, Man City 0.62), so any goals scored will be well earned.

Last week, Chelsea and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Speaking of close games: Man City won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 2-1.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -145; Draw +280; Chelsea +410

Series History

Manchester City have won six out of their last 11 games against Chelsea.