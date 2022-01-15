city-chelsea.jpg
It's a battle at the top of the table as the Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

What to Know

Chelsea will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. Chelsea will take on Man City at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Chelsea 0.76, Man City 0.62), so any goals scored will be well earned.

Last week, Chelsea and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Speaking of close games: Man City won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 2-1.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester City vs. Chelsea
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -145; Draw +280; Chelsea +410
Series History

Manchester City have won six out of their last 11 games against Chelsea.

  • Sep 25, 2021 - Manchester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • May 08, 2021 - Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Jan 03, 2021 - Manchester City 3 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Jun 25, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Nov 23, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Feb 10, 2019 - Manchester City 6 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Dec 08, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 0
  • Mar 04, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Sep 30, 2017 - Manchester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Apr 05, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Dec 03, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Manchester City 1