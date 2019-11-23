How to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Manchester City (home) vs. Chelsea (away)

Current Records: Manchester City 8-3-1; Chelsea 8-2-2

What to Know

Chelsea's and Manchester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Chelsea is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against two weeks ago. Chelsea didn't even let Crystal Palace onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break, but Chelsea was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Man City came up short against the Liverpool Reds, falling 3-1.

Chelsea and Man City split their matches last season, with Chelsea claiming a 2-0 win and City retaliating with a 6-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City and Chelsea both have three wins in their last six games.