The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Everton 3-8-5; Manchester City 11-2-2
What to Know
Manchester City is 9-1-2 against Everton since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Everton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Man City bagged a 3-1 victory over Leeds United on Wednesday.
Everton had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to Wolverhampton, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Everton lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Everton was outplayed the rest of the way.
Man City's win brought them up to 11-2-2 while Everton's defeat pulled them down to 3-8-5. Man City is 6-2-2 after wins this year, and Everton is 1-5-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -900; Draw +750; Everton +2300
Series History
Manchester City have won nine out of their last 12 games against Everton.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Manchester City 1 vs. Everton 0
- Nov 21, 2021 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 0
- May 23, 2021 - Manchester City 5 vs. Everton 0
- Feb 17, 2021 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 01, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 28, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Feb 06, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 15, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 21, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Jan 15, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester City 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 1