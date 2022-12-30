The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Everton 3-8-5; Manchester City 11-2-2

What to Know

Manchester City is 9-1-2 against Everton since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Everton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Man City bagged a 3-1 victory over Leeds United on Wednesday.

Everton had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to Wolverhampton, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Everton lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Everton was outplayed the rest of the way.

Man City's win brought them up to 11-2-2 while Everton's defeat pulled them down to 3-8-5. Man City is 6-2-2 after wins this year, and Everton is 1-5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -900; Draw +750; Everton +2300

Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.

Series History

Manchester City have won nine out of their last 12 games against Everton.