Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Manchester City

Current Records: Norwich City 5-26-6; Manchester City 25-9-3

What to Know

Manchester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Norwich City. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.85 goals per game, so Norwich's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Man City got themselves on the board against Watford on Tuesday, but Watford never followed suit. Man City was the clear victor by a 4-0 margin over Watford.

Meanwhile, the Canaries came up short against Burnley on Saturday, falling 2-0.

Manchester City's victory lifted them to 25-9-3 (second place with 78 points) while Norwich City's defeat dropped them down to 5-26-6 (20th place with 21 points, which means they will be relegated to the English Football League).

How To Watch