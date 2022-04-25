The Champions League semifinals kick off on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Real Madrid @ Manchester City
What to Know
Real Madrid is set to take on Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET April 26th at Etihad Stadium.
Real Madrid is coming off of a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea despite taking the round on an aggregate score of 0-0. Man City tied Atletico Madrid in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.
Last year, Real Madrid was a legit contender for the championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals but losing to Chelsea on scores of 1-1 and 0-2. As for Man City, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League final.
With Real Madrid and Man City knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Liverpool vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, April 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: CBS and Paramount+
Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom
Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué
Odds: Man City -205; Draw +340; Real Madrid +550; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)