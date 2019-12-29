How to watch Manchester City vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Manchester City vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United @ Manchester City
Current Records: Sheffield United 7-4-8; Manchester City 12-5-2
What to Know
Sheffield United will wrap up 2019 with a road trip to face off against Manchester City at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Sheffield has a defense that allows only 0.89 goals per game, so Man City's offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Thursday, the Blades and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: Man City lost 3-2 to Wolverhampton.
After their draw, Sheffield will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man City is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Sheffield United
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
