How to watch Manchester City vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Manchester City 7-2-1; Southampton 2-6-2
What to Know
Manchester City won both of their matches against Southampton last season (6-1 and 3-1) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.9 goals per game, so Southampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
City got themselves on the board against Aston Villa on Saturday, but Villa never followed suit. Man City escaped their match against Villa unscathed, winning 3-0. The team ran away with zero goals in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Meanwhile, Southampton never even stood a chance against Leicester City; the final was an ego-bruising 9-0 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Southampton was already down 5 to nothing.
Manchester City's win lifted them to 7-2-1 (22 points) while Southampton's defeat dropped them down to 2-6-2 (eight points). We'll see if City can repeat their recent success or if Southampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City won five meetings and tied two meetings in their last seven contests with Southampton.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Nov 04, 2018 - Manchester City 6 vs. Southampton 1
- May 13, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 29, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 15, 2017 - Manchester City 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 23, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Oct 22, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Manchester City 1
