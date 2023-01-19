The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-6-3; Manchester City 12-3-3
What to Know
Manchester City lost both of their matches to Tottenham Hotspur last season on scores of 0-1 and 2-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Tottenham's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Man City fell a goal shy of the Red Devils, losing 2-1.
Meanwhile, Tottenham came up short against Arsenal on Sunday, falling 2-0.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: Peacock
Series History
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur both have five wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Aug 15, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Manchester City 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manchester City 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 21, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Feb 02, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Aug 17, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester City 2
- Apr 20, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Oct 29, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 14, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 16, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 21, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester City 2
- Oct 02, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester City 0