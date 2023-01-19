The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester City

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-6-3; Manchester City 12-3-3

What to Know

Manchester City lost both of their matches to Tottenham Hotspur last season on scores of 0-1 and 2-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Tottenham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Man City fell a goal shy of the Red Devils, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Tottenham came up short against Arsenal on Sunday, falling 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

Series History

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur both have five wins in their last 12 games.