How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United soccer game

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Manchester City

Current Records: West Ham United 6-13-6; Manchester City 16-6-3

What to Know

West Ham United will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. West Ham will square off against Man City on the road at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Irons have not won a single game against Man City in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since August of 2016.

On Saturday, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 3-3, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Man City came up short against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, falling 2-0.

After their draw, West Ham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man City is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester City vs. West Ham United
  • When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against West Ham United in the last five years.

  • Aug 10, 2019 - Manchester City 5 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Nov 24, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Apr 29, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Dec 03, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Jan 31, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Aug 28, 2016 - Manchester City 3 vs. West Ham United 1
Our Latest Stories