How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United @ Manchester City
Current Records: West Ham United 6-13-6; Manchester City 16-6-3
What to Know
West Ham United will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. West Ham will square off against Man City on the road at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Irons have not won a single game against Man City in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since August of 2016.
On Saturday, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 3-3, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Man City came up short against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, falling 2-0.
After their draw, West Ham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man City is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. West Ham United
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against West Ham United in the last five years.
- Aug 10, 2019 - Manchester City 5 vs. West Ham United 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 29, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 1
- Dec 03, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Feb 01, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jan 31, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Aug 28, 2016 - Manchester City 3 vs. West Ham United 1
-
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna preview
Los Blancos are expecting all three points on the road
-
Bayern vs. RB Leipzig preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Germany on Sunday
-
Inter vs. AC Milan preview
The two rivals meet on Sunday in need of three points
-
USWNT vs. Mexico preview
The U.S. is a win away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics
-
Could Messi ever leave Barca?
Could Messi really be on the move at some point?
-
Juve vs. Hellas Verona preview
Juve is coming off a win this past weekend
-
Bergwijn leads Spurs over City in debut
Jose Mourinho earned a big win over Pep Guardiola
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day