How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Manchester City

Current Records: West Ham United 6-13-6; Manchester City 16-6-3

What to Know

West Ham United will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. West Ham will square off against Man City on the road at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Irons have not won a single game against Man City in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since August of 2016.

On Saturday, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 3-3, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Man City came up short against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, falling 2-0.

After their draw, West Ham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man City is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Manchester City vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against West Ham United in the last five years.