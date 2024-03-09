The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester United

Current Records: Everton 8-7-12, Manchester United 14-2-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford

CBS Sports App TV: USA

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Manchester United will be playing in front of their home fans against Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, Man United couldn't handle Man City and fell 3-1. Man United has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Everton has not won a game since December 16, 2023, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell 3-1 to West Ham. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Everton couldn't quite close it out.

Man United's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-2-11. As for Everton, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-7-12.

Man United took their victory against Everton in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 3-0. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a solid favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -117 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Everton.