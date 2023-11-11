The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Manchester United

Current Records: Luton Town 1-3-7, Manchester United 6-0-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Luton Town will head out on the road to face off against Manchester United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Luton is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Luton has not won a game since September 30th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Luton and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Luton's goal came from Tahith Chong at minute 80, while Liverpool's was scored by Luis Díaz in the 90th.

Meanwhile, Man United kept a clean sheet against Fulham on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Fulham and snuck past 1-0. The victory was just what Man United needed coming off of a 3-0 defeat in their prior game.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -301 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.