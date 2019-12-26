How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Manchester United

Current Records: Newcastle United 7-7-4; Manchester United 6-5-7

What to Know

Newcastle United is headed to at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Newcastle will take on Man United in a holiday battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Old Trafford. The Magpies have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Man United should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half. The Magpies won by a goal, slipping past Crystal Palace 1-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Red Devils were not quite Watford's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Red Devils fell to Watford 2-0.

Newcastle got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in October. Will they repeat their success, or do the Red Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester United have won three out of their last five games against Newcastle United.