The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester United

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 7-1-2; Manchester United 5-3-1

What to Know

Manchester United won both of their matches against Tottenham Hotspur last season (3-0 and 3-2) and is aiming for the same result on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3:15 p.m. ET at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, the Red Devils and Newcastle United tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Tottenham kept a clean sheet against Everton this past Saturday and took the match 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Tottenham was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Man United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United +140; Draw +245; Tottenham +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last 12 games against Tottenham Hotspur.