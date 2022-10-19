The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester United
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 7-1-2; Manchester United 5-3-1
What to Know
Manchester United won both of their matches against Tottenham Hotspur last season (3-0 and 3-2) and is aiming for the same result on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3:15 p.m. ET at Old Trafford.
On Sunday, the Red Devils and Newcastle United tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Tottenham kept a clean sheet against Everton this past Saturday and took the match 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Tottenham was the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Man United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Odds: Manchester United +140; Draw +245; Tottenham +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester United have won seven out of their last 12 games against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Manchester United 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
- Oct 30, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 11, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Oct 04, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 6 vs. Manchester United 1
- Jun 19, 2020 - Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 04, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 13, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Aug 27, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Manchester United 0
- Jan 31, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Oct 28, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- May 14, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Dec 11, 2016 - Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0