Mexico and Bolivia are into Copa America preparations now with Friday's clash at Soldier Field in Chicago the first of three friendlies to get ready for this summer's tournament in the U.S. For El Tri, it is a return to action after losing the CONCACAF Nations League final to the United States which is part of a mixed run of form since the end of 2023. Uruguay and Brazil are to come before the big kick off so a win against the Bolivians is imperative to get preparations started well before their June 23 opener.

The Mexicans have only won two of their last eight friendlies with two clean sheets in that time in wins over Guatemala and Ghana so Bolivia will be no easy task. A win over Andorra in March is something to build on but La Verde's seven losses in eight games suggests that Mexico should really be winning this one against Antonio Carlos Zago's men. Wins over Peru and Andorra have been encouraging and they will want to show well against hosts the USMNT on the opening day next month.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, May 31 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago

Soldier Field -- Chicago TV: FOX Deportes| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FOX Deportes| Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -300; Draw +360; Bolivia +650



Team news

Mexico: Edson Alvarez could start in midfield unless Jaime Lozano wants the West Ham United and El Tri star to take a breather. Santiago Gimenez will hope to carry his fine Feyenoord form into this summer while Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Julian Quinones, Marcelo Flores and Cesar Huerta are all wide threats. Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Guillermo Ochoa's absences have raised eyebrows, though.

Potential Mexico XI: Malagon; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Chavez, Alvarez, Sanchez; Anatuna, Gimenez, Vega.

Bolivia: Ramiro Vaca should start and secured the win over Andorra earlier this year while Henry Vaca scored along with Ramiro in the win over Peru but he has been omitted from the Bolivian squad by Zago for the Copa America.

Potential Bolivia XI: Lampe; Quinteros, Alvarez, Sagredo; Saavedra, Cespedes, Justiniano, Duran; Vaca, Algarnaz, Sotomayor.

Prediction

This should be easy enough for Mexico to get started with a win and a clean sheet would be a big boost ahead of what promises to be a challenging summer for El Tri. Pick: Mexico 2, Bolivia 0.