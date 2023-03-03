After a wild first week of MLS action, the second matchday has a lot to live up to, but with St. Louis City SC playing their first home match and three teams taking action for the first time this season, it should be able to reach the standard set in week one. LAFC and the LA Galaxy didn't feature in week one due to El Trafico being postponed due to thunderstorms in California while the Chicago Fire also didn't feature since one team has off each week due to the league now having an uneven number of teams.

But with a loaded slate on Saturday, what is there to watch for?

St. Louis City SC play their first home match

St. Louis plays their first home game in MLS and they'll have confidence facing Charlotte FC after winning their opening match against Austin FC. With a victory against Charlotte, City SC could become the forth expansion side to win their first two matches in the league and they'll have a good chance to do that against a Charlotte side that has only been in the league for a year. A match highlighting the growth of the league and St. Louis' commitment to the community, this is a party that fans won't want to miss.

An Eastern Conference playoff preview

The Philadelphia Union head to Miami to face Phil Neville's squad after both won their matches in week one. Philadelphia hung four goals on the Crew but this could be a tougher challenge in one of MLS Season Pass' free games of the week. The Union have become an attacking juggernaut over the past season but new Miami player Josef Martinez quite likes scoring against the Union. Add in the intrigue surrounding the potential of a Lionel Messi move to Miami and DRV PNK Stadium could be rocking.

The reigning champs kick off their season

While El Trafico would've been a great way to start the MLS season, kicking off week two with LAFC facing the Portland Timbers is quite a good way to start week two. LAFC will be ready to go after sitting out week one while Evander has now had a week of game time under his belt to gain chemistry with his new teammates. Portland suffered an injury to Yimmi Chara in week one, putting a damper on their match against Sporting Kansas City but they could be more cohesive in a game that should feature quite a few goals.

This weekend's slate

Saturday, Mar. 4

All times eastern, all games are available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV