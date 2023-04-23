Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Monza

Current Records: Fiorentina 11-9-10, Monza 10-8-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: U-Power Stadium

U-Power Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Fiorentina have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will challenge Monza at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at U-Power Stadium.

Fiorentina haven't lost a game since February 12th, a trend which continued on Monday. Neither they nor Atalanta could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Fiorentina's goal came from Arthur Cabral at minute 56, while Atalanta's was scored by Joakim Maehle in the 37th.

Meanwhile, Monza's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged Inter out 1-0. Monza's only goal came from Luca Caldirola in minute 78.

Fiorentina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Fiorentina are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +106 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

