Who's Playing
Ajax @ Napoli
What to Know
We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Napoli will be playing Ajax at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 6-1 against Ajax last week. With half the group stage already in the books, Napoli (nine points) leads Group A, while Ajax (three points) is in third place in the group. We'll see if Ajax can prevent Napoli from accumulating any more points. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Napoli vs. Ajax
- When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Napoli -195; Draw +350; Ajax +490
Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+