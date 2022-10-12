The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Ajax @ Napoli

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Napoli will be playing Ajax at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 6-1 against Ajax last week. With half the group stage already in the books, Napoli (nine points) leads Group A, while Ajax (three points) is in third place in the group. We'll see if Ajax can prevent Napoli from accumulating any more points. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



How To Watch

Who: Napoli vs. Ajax

Napoli vs. Ajax When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Napoli -195; Draw +350; Ajax +490

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)