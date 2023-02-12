Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Cremonese @ Napoli

Current Records: Cremonese 0-8-13; Napoli 18-2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Napoli. Napoli will look to defend their home turf against Cremonese at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

With their success against Spezia on Sunday, Napoli have now tallied six blowout victories on the season. Napoli made easy work of Spezia and carried off a 3-0 win. The win was familiar territory for Napoli who now have five in a row.

Meanwhile, Cremonese and Lecce were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Saturday, but Cremonese were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. Cremonese fell to Lecce 2-0. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Cremonese, who haven't won a game since August 14, 2022.

Napoli took their last game against Cremonese back in October of 2022 by a conclusive 4-1. Will Napoli repeat their success, or do Cremonese have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -577 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.