The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Eintracht Frankfurt @ Napoli

What to Know

Eintracht Frankfurt is set to challenge Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET March 15th at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Eintracht Frankfurt capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 2-1 win over Sporting CP four months ago. Napoli is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Liverpool despite taking the round on an aggregate score of 0-0.

Last year, Eintracht Frankfurt lost in the final of the Europa League to Rangers. Napoli didn't make an appearance in the Champions League proper, either, settling instead for a 0-0 loss to Barcelona in the playoff round of the Europa League.

With neither team given a chance in the Champions League last season, we'll see which one takes full advantage of the opportunity this time.

How To Watch

Who: Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -220; Draw +340; Eintracht Frankfurt +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)