untitled-design-2023-03-15t080246-408.png
Getty Images

The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Eintracht Frankfurt @ Napoli

What to Know

Eintracht Frankfurt is set to challenge Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET March 15th at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Eintracht Frankfurt capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 2-1 win over Sporting CP four months ago. Napoli is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Liverpool despite taking the round on an aggregate score of 0-0.

Last year, Eintracht Frankfurt lost in the final of the Europa League to Rangers. Napoli didn't make an appearance in the Champions League proper, either, settling instead for a 0-0 loss to Barcelona in the playoff round of the Europa League.

With neither team given a chance in the Champions League last season, we'll see which one takes full advantage of the opportunity this time.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

  • Who: Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
  • When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Odds: Napoli -220; Draw +340; Eintracht Frankfurt +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Featured Game | Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Spread
Moneyline
Total
NAP
-1.5
+115
BET NOW
-240
BET NOW
o2.5
-130
BET NOW
SGE
+1.5
-145
BET NOW
+650
BET NOW
u2.5
+100
BET NOW
DRAW
+350
BET NOW

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)