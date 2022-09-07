The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Napoli

What to Know

Napoli is set to face off against Liverpool in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Last season, Napoli had to settle for an appearance in the Europa League, where they lost in the playoff round to Barcelona on an aggregate score of 0-0. As for Liverpool, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Can Napoli stymie the defending champs? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

