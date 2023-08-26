Serie A returns Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Napoli

Current Records: Sassuolo 0-0-1, Napoli 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Napoli will be playing at home against Sassuolo at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Little Donkeys will be strutting in after a win while the Black and Greens will be stumbling in from a loss.

Napoli gave up the first goal on Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Frosinone.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Sassuolo wasn't quite Atalanta's equal in the second half on Sunday. Sassuolo fell 2-0 to Atalanta.

Napoli is expected to win their second contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 27-6-3 record as favorites last season. Napoli fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A contest netted those bettors $3,764.69. On the other hand, Sassuolo was 6-4-12 as the underdog last season.

Napoli was able to grind out a solid win over Sassuolo in their previous matchup back in February, winning 2-0. Will the Little Donkeys repeat their success, or do the Black and Greens have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -325 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sassuolo.