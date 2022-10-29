The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Aston Villa 3-6-3; Newcastle United 5-1-6

What to Know

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Villa winning the first 2-0 at home and Newcastle taking the second 1-0.

The Lions kept a clean sheet against Brentford on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 3 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Magpies proved too difficult a challenge. Newcastle won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham 2-1. The Newcastle United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Their wins bumped Villa to 3-6-3 and Newcastle to 5-1-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Lions and Newcastle clash.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle -125; Draw +260; Aston Villa +340

Series History

Aston Villa have won three out of their last six games against Newcastle United.