The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Aston Villa @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Aston Villa 3-6-3; Newcastle United 5-1-6
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!)
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Aston Villa and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Villa winning the first 2-0 at home and Newcastle taking the second 1-0.
The Lions kept a clean sheet against Brentford on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 3 to nothing.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Magpies proved too difficult a challenge. Newcastle won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham 2-1. The Newcastle United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
Their wins bumped Villa to 3-6-3 and Newcastle to 5-1-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Lions and Newcastle clash.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle -125; Draw +260; Aston Villa +340
CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Series History
Aston Villa have won three out of their last six games against Newcastle United.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Aug 21, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Mar 12, 2021 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Jan 23, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jun 24, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Nov 25, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Newcastle United 0