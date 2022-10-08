The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Brentford 2-2-4; Newcastle United 2-1-5

What to Know

Newcastle United and Brentford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The Magpies have a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Brentford's offense will have their work cut out for them.

After constant struggles on the road, Newcastle has finally found some success away from home. They had enough goals to win and then some against Fulham on Saturday, taking their match 4-1.

Meanwhile, Brentford and Bournemouth ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle and Brentford tied 3-3 in their first match last year, but Newcastle got the win in their second match 2-0. Brentford is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Brentford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Universo

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle -130; Draw +280; Brentford +360

Series History

Newcastle United won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Brentford.