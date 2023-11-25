The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Chelsea 4-4-4, Newcastle United 6-2-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Chelsea will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The odds don't look promising for Chelsea but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Chelsea and Man City combined for 19 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive eight total goals scored. Neither Chelsea nor Man City could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 4-4 draw.
Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Newcastle last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 2-0 to Bournemouth. Both of Bournemouth's goals came from Dominic Solanke, one in minute 60 and the other in minute 73.
Chelsea's season record now sits at 4-4-4, while Newcastle is 6-2-4.
Odds
Newcastle United is a slight favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +153 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Chelsea has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.
- May 28, 2023 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Nov 12, 2022 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Mar 13, 2022 - Chelsea 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Oct 30, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Nov 21, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jan 18, 2020 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Oct 19, 2019 - Chelsea 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jan 12, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Aug 26, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 1