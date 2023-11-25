The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Chelsea 4-4-4, Newcastle United 6-2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Chelsea will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The odds don't look promising for Chelsea but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Chelsea and Man City combined for 19 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive eight total goals scored. Neither Chelsea nor Man City could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 4-4 draw.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Newcastle last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 2-0 to Bournemouth. Both of Bournemouth's goals came from Dominic Solanke, one in minute 60 and the other in minute 73.

Chelsea's season record now sits at 4-4-4, while Newcastle is 6-2-4.

Odds

Newcastle United is a slight favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +153 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.