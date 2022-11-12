The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Chelsea 6-4-3; Newcastle United 7-1-6
What to Know
Chelsea is 8-2 against Newcastle United since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at St. James' Park. Chelsea won both of their matches against Newcastle last season (3-0 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Chelsea lost 1-0 to Arsenal. That makes it the first time this season Chelsea has let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, the Magpies didn't have too much trouble with Southampton on the road on Sunday as they won 4-1.
Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 7-1-6 (third place with 27 points) while Chelsea's defeat dropped them down to 6-4-3 (seventh place with 21 points). We'll see if Newcastle can repeat their recent success or if Chelsea bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Newcastle +129; Draw +235; Chelsea +205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Chelsea have won eight out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.
