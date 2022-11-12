The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Chelsea 6-4-3; Newcastle United 7-1-6

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Chelsea is 8-2 against Newcastle United since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at St. James' Park. Chelsea won both of their matches against Newcastle last season (3-0 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Chelsea lost 1-0 to Arsenal. That makes it the first time this season Chelsea has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Magpies didn't have too much trouble with Southampton on the road on Sunday as they won 4-1.

Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 7-1-6 (third place with 27 points) while Chelsea's defeat dropped them down to 6-4-3 (seventh place with 21 points). We'll see if Newcastle can repeat their recent success or if Chelsea bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Watch every match of the UEFA Champions League all year on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Get 50% off the annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR! A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Newcastle +129; Draw +235; Chelsea +205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.