How to watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Chelsea 12-7-3; Newcastle United 7-10-5

What to Know

Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Chelsea. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Newcastle has some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since December of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

The Magpies and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got themselves on the board against Burnley on Saturday, but Burnley never followed suit. Chelsea escaped their match against Burnley unscathed, winning 3-0.

The Magpies will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last five games against Newcastle United.