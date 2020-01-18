How to watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea soccer game
Who's Playing
Chelsea @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Chelsea 12-7-3; Newcastle United 7-10-5
What to Know
Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Chelsea. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Newcastle has some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since December of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.
The Magpies and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Chelsea got themselves on the board against Burnley on Saturday, but Burnley never followed suit. Chelsea escaped their match against Burnley unscathed, winning 3-0.
The Magpies will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last five games against Newcastle United.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Chelsea 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jan 12, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Aug 26, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- May 13, 2018 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Chelsea 0
- Dec 02, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
