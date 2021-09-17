Two teams looking for their first wins of the season square off on Friday
Who's Playing
Leeds United @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Leeds United 0-2-2; Newcastle United 0-3-1
What to Know
Newcastle United lost both of their matches to Leeds United last season on scores of 2-5 and 1-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at St. James' Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The game between the Magpies and Manchester United this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Newcastle falling 4-1 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Leeds United ended up a good deal behind Liverpool when they played on Sunday, losing 3-0.
Leeds United is 0-2-2 (two points) and Newcastle is 0-3-1 (one point), so if Newcastle wins they will leapfrog Leeds United in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Newcastle United +205, Draw +260, Leeds United +125
Series History
Leeds United have won both of the meetings they've played against Newcastle United in the last five years.
- Jan 26, 2021 - Leeds United 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Dec 16, 2020 - Leeds United 5 vs. Newcastle United 2