The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Liverpool 9-7-5; Newcastle United 10-1-11
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Liverpool. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The Magpies have a defense that allows only 0.58 goals per game, so Liverpool's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Fulham four weeks ago, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Liverpool was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Liverpool took a hard 3-0 fall against Brighton.
In the teams' previous meeting last August, Newcastle and Liverpool were neck-and-neck, but Newcastle came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Newcastle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Newcastle United +150; Draw +240; Liverpool +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Liverpool won eight meetings and tied three meetings in their last 11 contests with Newcastle United.
- Aug 31, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Apr 30, 2022 - Liverpool 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 16, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Apr 24, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Dec 30, 2020 - Liverpool 0 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jul 26, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Sep 14, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- May 04, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 2
- Dec 26, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Mar 03, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Oct 01, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Newcastle United 1