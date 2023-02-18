The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Liverpool 9-7-5; Newcastle United 10-1-11

What to Know

Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Liverpool. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The Magpies have a defense that allows only 0.58 goals per game, so Liverpool's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Fulham four weeks ago, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Liverpool was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Liverpool took a hard 3-0 fall against Brighton.

In the teams' previous meeting last August, Newcastle and Liverpool were neck-and-neck, but Newcastle came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Newcastle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Newcastle United +150; Draw +240; Liverpool +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Liverpool won eight meetings and tied three meetings in their last 11 contests with Newcastle United.