How to watch Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Sheffield United 11-7-10; Newcastle United 9-12-8

What to Know

Sheffield United have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on Newcastle United at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Since the Blades' past seven matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, Sheffield won by a goal, slipping past Norwich City 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Newcastle dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Southampton 1-0.

Their wins bumped Sheffield to 11-7-10 and Newcastle to 9-12-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sheffield and Newcastle clash.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United won the only match these two teams have played in the last four years.