How to watch Newcastle United vs. Watford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Watford (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-2-0; Watford 0-3-0

What to Know

Newcastle United is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Watford this season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a win while Watford will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Newcastle left their first match against Tottenham Hotspur this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Newcastle made off with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham. Tottenham can consider this payback for the 0-1 loss they dealt Newcastle the last time the teams encountered one another.

Watford faced West Ham United for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford came up short against West Ham, falling 1-3. Watford can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Newcastle won their first match against Watford 1-0 last season, but Watford managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Watford

Newcastle United vs. Watford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Watford have won two out of their last four games against Newcastle United.