The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

  • Crystal Palace @ Newcastle United
  • Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-13; Newcastle United 9-13-10

What to Know

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (3-3-3), but likely not for long. Newcastle's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET April 20 at St. James' Park. The Magpies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Newcastle and Leicester City on Sunday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to the Foxes.

Since Newcastle (9-13-10) and Crystal Palace (8-10-13) are both at 37 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
  • When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: St. James' Park
  • TV: Peacock
  • Follow: Newcastle +130; Draw +220: Crystal Palace +230 
Series History

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace both have three wins in their last nine games.

  • Oct 23, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Feb 02, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Nov 27, 2020 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
  • Dec 21, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Apr 06, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
  • Sep 22, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Feb 04, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Oct 21, 2017 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0