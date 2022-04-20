The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-13; Newcastle United 9-13-10

What to Know

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (3-3-3), but likely not for long. Newcastle's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET April 20 at St. James' Park. The Magpies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Newcastle and Leicester City on Sunday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to the Foxes.

Since Newcastle (9-13-10) and Crystal Palace (8-10-13) are both at 37 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: Newcastle +130; Draw +220: Crystal Palace +230

Series History

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace both have three wins in their last nine games.