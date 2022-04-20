The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-13; Newcastle United 9-13-10
What to Know
Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (3-3-3), but likely not for long. Newcastle's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET April 20 at St. James' Park. The Magpies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Newcastle and Leicester City on Sunday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.
Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to the Foxes.
Since Newcastle (9-13-10) and Crystal Palace (8-10-13) are both at 37 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: Newcastle +130; Draw +220: Crystal Palace +230
Series History
Newcastle United and Crystal Palace both have three wins in their last nine games.
- Oct 23, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 02, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Nov 27, 2020 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 22, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 21, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 06, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Sep 22, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 04, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Oct 21, 2017 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0