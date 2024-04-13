The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 18-6-7, Newcastle United 14-5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will head out on the road to take on Newcastle United at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Despite being away, Tottenham is favored nonetheless.

Tottenham was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Nottingham. Tottenham got a bit of extra help from Nottingham's Murillo, who scored in his own goal at minute 15.

Meanwhile, Newcastle kept a clean sheet against Fulham on Saturday. They won by a goal and slipped past Fulham 1-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Newcastle was the better team in the second half.

Tottenham's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-6-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they scored eight goals over those three matches. As for Newcastle, their victory bumped their record up to 14-5-12.

Tottenham took their win against Newcastle in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 4-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tottenham since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a slight favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +132 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.