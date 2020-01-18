How to watch Norwich City vs. Bournemouth: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Norwich City vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth @ Norwich City
Current Records: Bournemouth 5-12-5; Norwich City 3-14-5
What to Know
Bournemouth and Norwich City played to a draw in at Vitality Stadium and now head to at Carrow Road to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Bournemouth comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
The match between Bournemouth and Watford on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Bournemouth falling 3-0, it was darn close to turning into one.
This game was a close 1 to nothing at the break, but unfortunately for Norwich it sure didn't stay that way.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bournemouth and Norwich City tied in their last contest.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Norwich City 0 vs. Bournemouth 0
