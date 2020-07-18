Who's Playing
Burnley @ Norwich City
Current Records: Burnley 14-13-9; Norwich City 5-25-6
What to Know
Burnley is headed to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Burnley has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Norwich should be prepared for a fight.
On Wednesday, Burnley and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
The Canaries lost a close one to Chelsea when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Norwich fell a goal shy of Chelsea, losing 1-0.
After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App