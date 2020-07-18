Who's Playing

Burnley @ Norwich City

Current Records: Burnley 14-13-9; Norwich City 5-25-6

What to Know

Burnley is headed to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Burnley has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Norwich should be prepared for a fight.

On Wednesday, Burnley and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The Canaries lost a close one to Chelsea when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Norwich fell a goal shy of Chelsea, losing 1-0.

After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch