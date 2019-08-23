How to watch Norwich City vs. Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's PREMIER LEAGUE game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Chelsea (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 1-1-0; Chelsea 0-1-1
What to Know
Chelsea will take on Norwich City at 7:30 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Carrow Road.
On Sunday, Chelsea took on Leicester City in Matchweek 2 for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
As for Norwich, they had a rough outing against Liverpool two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Norwich walked away with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.
Chelsea will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.
