The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Norwich City

Current Records: Manchester United 7-5-3; Norwich City 2-9-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, Norwich City is heading back home. They will square off against Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Allowing an average of 2.07 points per game, Norwich has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Canaries ended up a good deal behind Tottenham Hotspur when they played on Sunday, losing 3-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Man United and Crystal Palace on Sunday, but the Red Devils stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Manchester United's victory lifted them to 7-5-3 (sixth place with 24 points) while Norwich City's defeat dropped them down to 2-9-4 (20th place with ten points). We'll see if Man United can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Norwich bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch