How to watch Norwich City vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Norwich City (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)

Current Records: Norwich City 3-10-2; Sheffield United 4-4-7

What to Know

Sheffield United will take on Norwich City at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Carrow Road. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Norwich's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blades came up short against Newcastle United on Thursday, falling 2-0.

Norwich lost 2-1 to Southampton.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch