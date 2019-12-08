How to watch Norwich City vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Norwich City vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 3-10-2; Sheffield United 4-4-7
What to Know
Sheffield United will take on Norwich City at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Carrow Road. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Norwich's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Blades came up short against Newcastle United on Thursday, falling 2-0.
Norwich lost 2-1 to Southampton.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Sheffield United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Barca's Suarez nets wild back-heel goal
It's unclear how the Uruguayan star managed to pull this off
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Barcelona vs. Mallorca preview
Barca is back in first place after the dramatic win at Atletico Madrid
-
Son goes 90 yards for incredible goal
It's easily one of the greatest goals in club history
-
Juventus vs. Lazio preview
Juve has slipped into second place and looking to catch Inter
-
Inter vs. Roma preview
Inter Milan enters this match in first place after leaping past Juventus
-
United upends City in Manchester Derby
City had the looks, but it was an off day for the club
-
Rashford spoils Mourinho's return to Old Trafford
A year after being fired by Manchester United, Jose Mourinho was unable to exact revenge at...