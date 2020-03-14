How to watch Norwich City vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Norwich City vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Southampton @ Norwich City
Current Records: Southampton 10-15-4; Norwich City 5-18-6
What to Know
Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.79 goals per game before their game on Saturday. They will take on Southampton at 11 a.m. ET at Carrow Road. Both clubs are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
This past Saturday, Norwich fell a goal short of Sheffield United, losing 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Southampton lost 1-0 to Newcastle United. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Southampton, who fell 2-1 when the teams previously met last December.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, the Canaries and Southampton were neck-and-neck, but the Canaries came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Norwich will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Norwich City 1
