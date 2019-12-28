How to watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Norwich City
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-6-5; Norwich City 3-13-3
What to Know
Norwich City will finish 2019 at home by hosting Tottenham Hotspur at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Norwich has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Canaries were not quite Aston Villa's equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. The Canaries fell a goal short of Villa, losing 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Tottenham dodged a bullet on Thursday, finishing off Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1.
Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 8-6-5 (29 points) while Norwich City's defeat dropped them down to 3-13-3 (12 points). We'll see if Tottenham can repeat their recent success or if Norwich bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
