How to watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Norwich City

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-6-5; Norwich City 3-13-3

What to Know

Norwich City will finish 2019 at home by hosting Tottenham Hotspur at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Norwich has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Canaries were not quite Aston Villa's equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. The Canaries fell a goal short of Villa, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Tottenham dodged a bullet on Thursday, finishing off Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1.

Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 8-6-5 (29 points) while Norwich City's defeat dropped them down to 3-13-3 (12 points). We'll see if Tottenham can repeat their recent success or if Norwich bounces back and reverse their fortune.

