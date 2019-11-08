How to watch Norwich City vs. Watford: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Norwich City vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Watford (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 2-8-1; Watford 0-6-5
What to Know
Have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Norwich City Canaries at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Carrow Road. Since Watford's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, Watford lost 2-1 to.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Norwich was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Norwich took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brighton.
The Canaries are 2-8-1 (seven points) and Watford is 0-6-5 (five points), so if Watford wins they will leapfrog the Canaries in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Watford
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
