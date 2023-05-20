The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Arsenal 25-6-5, Nottingham Forest 8-10-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: NBC

What to Know

Arsenal will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 12:30 p.m. ET at The City Ground. Despite being away, Arsenal are nonetheless the favorites in this one.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Arsenal wasn't quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half on Sunday. Arsenal found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 3-0 punch to the gut against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, neither Nottingham Forest nor Chelsea could gain the upper hand on Saturday so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The only reason Nottingham Forest dodged a loss was the performance of Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored both goals for the team.

Odds

Arsenal are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -170 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

