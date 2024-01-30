The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Arsenal 13-4-4, Nottingham Forest 5-5-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The City Ground. Despite being away, Arsenal is favored nonetheless.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace combined for 11 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Arsenal didn't even let Crystal Palace onto the board and left with a 5-0 victory. Crystal Palace got a bit of extra help from Arsenal's Dean Henderson, who scored in his own goal at minute 37.

Meanwhile, Nottingham's game on Saturday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Brentford by a score of 3-2.

Arsenal's win bumped their record up to 13-4-4. As for Nottingham, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-5-11.

Arsenal came out on top in a nail-biter against Nottingham in their previous matchup back in August of 2023, sneaking past 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arsenal since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -241 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Nottingham Forest.